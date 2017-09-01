3 Men bitten by rabid fox in Delray Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

3 Men bitten by rabid fox in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Health officials say a rabid fox has bitten three men near a Delray Beach work site.

Local news outlets report the gray fox "appeared sick and aggressive" when it was captured on Thursday. The fox tested positive for rabies.

Now officials have posted signs in the area near 90 North Congress Avenue warning that there is a possibility of more rabid animals in the area of Delray Beach.

Health department officials say a a man who was bitten Sunday received treatment and will need follow-up rabies shots.

Two other men, who were bitten and scratched by the fox, started rabies shots today.

Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to humans.

