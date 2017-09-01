3 Men bitten by rabid fox in Delray Beach

Posted: Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT 2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT Updated: Friday, September 1 2017 3:52 PM EDT 2017-09-01 19:52:54 GMT Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents. More >> Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents. More >> Updated: Friday, September 1 2017 12:36 PM EDT 2017-09-01 16:36:48 GMT (Source: WMBF News)
Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.
More >>
Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.
More >> Posted: Friday, September 1 2017 6:08 AM EDT 2017-09-01 10:08:40 GMT Updated: Friday, September 1 2017 12:09 PM EDT 2017-09-01 16:09:51 GMT
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.
More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.
More >> Posted: Friday, September 1 2017 2:51 AM EDT 2017-09-01 06:51:56 GMT Updated: Friday, September 1 2017 4:13 AM EDT 2017-09-01 08:13:18 GMT Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount. More >> Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount. More >> Posted: Thursday, August 31 2017 6:39 AM EDT 2017-08-31 10:39:02 GMT Updated: Thursday, August 31 2017 10:57 PM EDT 2017-09-01 02:57:17 GMT Irma is now a major hurricane. (Source: NHC)
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
More >>
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Health officials say a rabid fox has bitten three men near a Delray Beach work site.
Local news outlets report the gray fox "appeared sick and aggressive" when it was captured on Thursday. The fox tested positive for rabies.
RELATED: Raccoon tests positive for rabies
Now officials have posted signs in the area near 90 North Congress Avenue warning that there is a possibility of more rabid animals in the area of Delray Beach.
Health department officials say a a man who was bitten Sunday received treatment and will need follow-up rabies shots.
Two other men, who were bitten and scratched by the fox, started rabies shots today.
Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and can be fatal to humans.
Associated Press 2017