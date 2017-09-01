$250K bond set for husband of missing woman

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.

Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.

FIRST ALERT: Irma weakening, but expected to restrengthen over the weekend

FIRST ALERT: Irma weakening, but expected to restrengthen over the weekend

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Story Video: Click here

Bond is set at $250,000 for Lewis Bennett, whose wife Delray Beach realtor Isabella HelLmann, was lost at sea.

A judge sent the amount during a federal hearing in Key West Friday afternoon.

Bennett is accused of transporting interstate commerce worth about $5,000.

The FBI said he was in possession of silver coins he knew were stolen, and the coins were found after Bennett was rescued at sea.

Bennett says he last saw Isabella at the helm of his boat keeping watch, while the two were on honeymoon months ago.

Bennett says he felt the boat hit something, and he was jolted out of bed around 1 a.m. When he looked for Isabella, she was gone.

The FBI says there were two backpacks and a suitcase in the life raft Bennett was rescued from.

In one backpack, the FBI found nine plastic tubes of silver coins reported stolen in 2016 in St. Maarten, on a boat Bennett was a crew member for.

Contact 5 has learned Bennett's bond comes with what's called a Nebbia hold. This allows the court to look into the source of any funds used for the bond before approving it.

In previous Facebook posts, shortly after her disappearance, Bennett announced he and Hellmann's baby were in the UK.

A source tells Contact 5 Bennett was arrested in West Palm earlier this week following an interview with insurance agents. Bennett was going through the process of trying to claim Hellmann's life insurance policy, according to the same source.

Another condition of Bennett's bond is that the amount can be revisited at a later date.

Bennett's next court appearance is in Key West on September 11 at 2 p.m.

The Coast Guard and FBI still have ongoing "missing persons" investigations into Hellmann's disappearance, but would not comment further.