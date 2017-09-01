State park offers trackchair for use on trails

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.

Hurricane Irma is undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle and is briefly weakening. It is expected to restrengthen again as it moves over warmer water over the weekend.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Jonathan Dickinson State Park now offers what’s called a trackchair to help people see all the park has to offer, even if they usually have a tough time getting around.

The park has had wheelchairs available in the past, said Park Service Specialist Corey Kerkela, but a new $15,000 mobility devices uses tracks to more easily navigate uneven terrain.

“It kind of became this idea, ‘hey, let’s get something that allows them to go off the beaten path,’” Kerkela said.

The Friends of Jonathan Dickinson raised the money to buy the trackchair, which the park has had for about two months now, but Kerkela is hoping more people will start using it now as the word gets out.

“As they come in, being able to offer them to do things that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to do is a real source of pride for us,” he said.

This is the only state park with a trackchair available for use in the district, which includes the east coast of the state from Fort Pierce to the Keys.

“We’re glad to be on the forefront of getting things like this done,” Kerkela said.

Anyone can use the chair whether they have a disability, an injury or simply don't have the stamina to get around the park's trails on their own. People can sign it out at the Elsa Kimbell Education Center in the park.

"They can get them out here in the fresh air and see what’s going on," said Laurel Jones, who volunteers at the park. "It’s just an incredible opportunity."