Hurricane Irma strenghtens back to Category 3

Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT
Friday, September 1 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-09-01 22:12:42 GMT
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.More >>
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
The center of Irma was located near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 39.1 West. Irma is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the west is expected by Friday night, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195km/h) with higher gusts.
Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.
The long range forecast for Irma remains very uncertain, but the models are in pretty good agreement that it will be at least a threat to the Leeward Islands by early next week.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 972 mb (28.71 inches).