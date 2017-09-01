Deploying to Harvey but watching Hurricane Irma

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Robbie Sofaly, the Martin and Palm Beach county disaster program manager for the American Red Cross, said they've sent in their first wave of volunteers, supplies, and emergency response vehicles to Texas. They are also helping on the west coast of Florida with flooding. But now, the second wave is on pause as Red Cross workers wait to see what will happen with Hurricane Irma.

Sofaly said his team is working around the clock, as they're part of the massive operation in Texas. But now, his focus is turning to things back here at home.



"Until the threat of Irma is clear, or we understand the path, we would hold resources here that are critical to our operation here," he said.

Sofaly continues to check the shelves for supplies and count volunteers. He's planning for what no one wants.

"The delicate balance as humanitarians is we want to go help and they understand the help may be needed here, right?" said Sofaly. "That’s why our volunteers sign up."

He went on to say that once the threat is gone and they are able to send more resources, they will.

Meantime, Sofaly is preparing to deploy to the Virgin Islands on Saturday to help prepare ahead of Hurricane Irma. It's unclear when he will be back, but he's watching the storm closely.