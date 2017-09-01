Gas prices spike again overnight

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.

FIRST ALERT: Irma a powerful hurricane, threat to Carolinas still very uncertain

FIRST ALERT: Irma a powerful hurricane, threat to Carolinas still very uncertain

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Story Video: Click here

If you’re planning on getting gas Friday prepare to pay a little extra. Prices jumped once again over night.



Th rising prices sparking concern for drivers like Viviana Lopez who’s hitting the road for the holiday weekend.

“I’m a student, so with gas prices going up, it’s not easy for me and I know it’s not easy for anyone else that’s not working right now,” said Lopez.

She’s not the only one with gas station sticker shock.

“I’v’e never seen them this high before,” said Griffin Eyles from Davie who filled up in Boca Raton Friday for almost three dollars a gallon.

And you can expect prices to keep going up at least for a little while until the refineries impacted by Hurricane Harvey can get back to business.

According to AAA, prices in the West Palm-Boca area went up another 9 cents overnight, and they might go up another 10-20 cents over the next week or so.

“It’s very concerning to have the gas prices be going up so much,” said Lopez.