Gas prices spike again overnight - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas prices spike again overnight

Story Video: Click here

If you’re planning on getting gas Friday prepare to pay a little extra. Prices jumped once again over night.
 
Th rising prices sparking concern for drivers like Viviana Lopez who’s hitting the road for the holiday weekend.

“I’m a student, so with gas prices going up, it’s not easy for me and I know it’s not easy for anyone else that’s not working right now,” said Lopez.

She’s not the only one with gas station sticker shock.

“I’v’e never seen them this high before,” said Griffin Eyles from Davie who filled up in Boca Raton Friday for almost three dollars a gallon.

And you can expect prices to keep going up at least for a little while until the refineries impacted by Hurricane Harvey can get back to business.

According to AAA, prices in the West Palm-Boca area went up another 9 cents overnight, and they might go up another 10-20 cents over the next week or so.

“It’s very concerning to have the gas prices be going up so much,” said Lopez. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.