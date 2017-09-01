Two adults, child injured in PSL crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two adults, child injured in PSL crash

Two adults and a child were rushed to a local hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie Friday afternoon, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District. 

The crash happened at 3:32 p.m. in the 1600 block of N. 23rd Street. 

Officials say one female child was transported by air to a pediatric trauma hospital and one female adult was transported by ground to a local trauma hospital, both in serious condition.

One male was also transported with minor injuries. 

The crash is under investigation. 

 

