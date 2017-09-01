Law enforcement out in numbers for Labor Day - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Law enforcement out in numbers for Labor Day

STUART, Fla. -- Law enforcement officers in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be out in increased numbers Labor Day weekend to keep our roads safe.

They are upping their road patrol units, tasked just with looking for drunk and impaired drivers.

Stuart Police Officer David Jacobson is one of the officers who will be putting in extra hours, ready to make arrests if needed.

“This weekend, along with other holiday weekends, there’s a higher probability of someone driving while under the influence of alcohol,” Jacobson said.

He is well trained to spot impaired drivers, along with all officers on the road, he says.

“They’re swerving within a lane, wide radius turns, rapid accelerating, decreasing speed…” Jacobson listed.

Two additional Stuart Police Officers will be staffed during every shift Labor Day weekend.

Stuart police have been stepping up their DUI patrol efforts since mid-August.

Jacobson has already made DUI arrests as a result of him being on the road for the extra patrols.

“Some people almost want to gamble… I hear a lot of ‘I don’t normally do this. I didn’t think I drank that much. I can’t believe this is happening to me’,” Jacobson said.

Officers will be focusing on bars that stay open late, and busy roadways where more cars drive and drivers might be impaired.

That does not mean they will be avoiding smaller side roads, however. They know their presence alone can deter someone from taking their chances.

AAA is also offering free rides home, transporting the vehicle and the driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

It’s free and confidential.

Anyone wanting to use the service can call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.
 

