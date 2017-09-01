Red light cameras are back on in Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Red light cameras are back on in Boynton Beach

Story Video: Click here

Here’s your final warning. The red light cameras are officially back on in the City of Boynton Beach. And if you’re caught, you could be looking at a pricey fine.

“I’m sure it will help. I think it will definitely be an asset,” said Nadine Herbst who drives to Boynton regularly.

The 15 cameras at 7 different intersections across the city went back online Friday.

“It’s pretty crowded and you have to be very careful,” said Herbst. “I think when people know there is a ticket involved with an expense they're going to think twice.”

On January 1 of this year, the city shutdown its red light camera program after the commission decided not to renew the contract.
Several months later, the commission changed its mind.

“Red light running causes horrible accidents and the fact that we can use those cameras to make sure the residents, the business and the tourists are safer, I’m very happy t o support it,” said Boynton’s Mayor Steven Grant.

For the first two weeks, you’ll get off with a warning. However, after that, you could be looking at a $158 ticket.

The contract is through 2021. 

