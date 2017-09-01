Red light cameras are back on in Boynton Beach

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.

FIRST ALERT: Irma a powerful hurricane, threat to Carolinas still very uncertain

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Here’s your final warning. The red light cameras are officially back on in the City of Boynton Beach. And if you’re caught, you could be looking at a pricey fine.

“I’m sure it will help. I think it will definitely be an asset,” said Nadine Herbst who drives to Boynton regularly.

The 15 cameras at 7 different intersections across the city went back online Friday.

“It’s pretty crowded and you have to be very careful,” said Herbst. “I think when people know there is a ticket involved with an expense they're going to think twice.”

On January 1 of this year, the city shutdown its red light camera program after the commission decided not to renew the contract.

Several months later, the commission changed its mind.

“Red light running causes horrible accidents and the fact that we can use those cameras to make sure the residents, the business and the tourists are safer, I’m very happy t o support it,” said Boynton’s Mayor Steven Grant.

For the first two weeks, you’ll get off with a warning. However, after that, you could be looking at a $158 ticket.

The contract is through 2021.