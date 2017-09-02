Hurricane Irma strengthens back to Category 3

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.

FIRST ALERT: Irma a powerful hurricane, threat to Carolinas still very uncertain

At 11 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The center of Irma was located near latitude 19.1 North, longitude 40.5 West. Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h). A turn toward the west-southwest is expected on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185km/h) with higher gusts.

Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.

The long range forecast for Irma remains very uncertain, but the models are in pretty good agreement that it will be at least a threat to the Leeward Islands by early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 967 mb (28.56 inches)