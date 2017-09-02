Dogs rescued from Puerto Rico, ready to adopt - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dogs rescued from Puerto Rico, ready to adopt

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- More than a dozen dogs that were rescued from Puerto Rico last week are now ready to be adopted in Vero Beach.

100 dogs in total were rescued. 18 of those are now at the Humane Society of Vero Beach.

They've all been spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

You can go by the shelter to find your family's newest addition. The Humane Society will be closed on Monday (Labor Day).

