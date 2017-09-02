West Palm Beach police investigate hit-and-run - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach police investigate hit-and-run

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police are investigating a hit-and-run accident with critical injuries.

A pedestrian was struck in the eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Lakes on Saturday just after midnight.

The adult pedestrian sustained critical injuries.

Video footage from the surrounding area is being reviewed for possible leads.

If anyone has information related to this crash, please contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Ingrassia at 561-822-1627 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

