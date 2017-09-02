USPS letter carrier robbed in Lake Park

Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.More >>
LAKE PARK, Fla. -- The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects who robbed a letter carrier on Friday, September 1, 2017 at about 2 p.m. in Lake Park.
The robbery occurred at the intersection of Bayberry Drive and 3rd Street.
One of the suspects brandished a weapon and is described as a black male, approximately 6' tall, wearing a black mesh face mask and possibly having gold teeth.
Both suspects fled in a 2000-2004 black Ford Mustang with tinted windows and a covered license plate.
The suspect vehicle sustained rear end damage upon fleeing the scene.
If you have information regarding this crime, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (select option 2) and ask to speak with Postal Inspector Wisneski.