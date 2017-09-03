Hurricane Irma a major Hurricane - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hurricane Irma a major Hurricane

At  5 A.M. Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The center of Irma was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 47.5 West. Irma is moving toward the west southwest near 15 mph (24 km/h).  

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185km/h) with higher gusts.  

The long range forecast for Irma remains very uncertain, but the models are in pretty good agreement that it will be at least a threat to the Leeward Islands by early next week.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 969 mb (28.61 inches).

