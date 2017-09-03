Report: Fired deputy didn't follow up on crimes

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) -- A newspaper reviewing the case of a fired Florida deputy found he failed to begin even the most basic investigative steps in two dozen cases, including alleged sex crimes against children.

The Naples Daily News reports Sunday that Collier County Sheriff's Deputy Michael McNeely never followed through on 24 of 35 cases assigned to him, the majority of which were sex crimes.

That includes the case of a man who confessed to another investigator that he shot cell phone video underneath a 15-year-old's skirt as she waited in line at a store to pay for school supplies nearly two years earlier. McNeely was assigned to the case and didn't follow up.

The suspect couldn't be prosecuted because he got rid of the phone about a year ago and the video no longer exists.

