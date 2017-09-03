Bond denied for 3 teens accused of killing man

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief period of weakening early Friday, Hurricane Irma has once again strengthened into a category 3 hurricane.

FIRST ALERT: Irma a powerful hurricane, threat to Carolinas still very uncertain

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The three teens accused in the murder of a local MMA fighter went before a judge on Saturday morning.

A judge denied bond for 16-year-old Summer Church, 18-year-old Jace Swinton, and 19-year-old Roberto Ortiz.

All three face a First Degree Murder charge.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say they were involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old Aaron Rajman in Boca Raton in July.

Summer's mother, Judi Church, says her daughter is innocent, "I think it's a shame for them to let her go to jail. They want to call her the mastermind behind the big plan. The cops did not do the job completely yet and they need to keep working."

NewsChannel 5 will learn more about the investigation next week when the official report is released.