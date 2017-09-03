Big Dog Ranch Rescue sends teams to Texas - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Big Dog Ranch Rescue sends teams to Texas

Story Video: Click here

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- The largest "no kill" dog rescue in the southeast headed to Texas on Saturday morning to deliver supplies and help rescue dogs.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue deployed two animal rescue teams and two units to aid in recovery efforts.

They'll meet up with a team already in Texas.

The team will also deliver pet supplies to hurricane recovery shelters.

They plan to bring back dogs to South Florida to find them a "forever home".

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.