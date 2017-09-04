Local residents stock up on hurricane supplies

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Monday morning, Hurricane Irma remains in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful category 3 hurricane.

FIRST ALERT: Irma churning through Atlantic, good time to review your family hurricane plan

Shelves of water at several stores were nearly empty Sunday, as the uncertainty of Hurricane Irma's path prompts people to prepare just in case.

“There was nothing at Walmart," said Bianca Rodriguez of Palm Beach Gardens. "Not even like one thing of water.”

Emergency officials recommend people have one gallon of water per person, per day for at least five days in the event of a hurricane.

Rodriguez found cases of bottled water at a Winn-Dixie on Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens Sunday night.

"I lucked out. There’s only a couple left, but at least there was enough for me," said Rodriguez.

Public officials took to Twitter Sunday to tell people to get prepared.

Boynton Beach Police Chief Jeffrey S. Katz‏ wrote: "We're keeping a watchful eye on #irma & we'll be ready if needed. No need to panic - just be prepared. Worst case: @BBPD has you covered!"

Governor Rick Scott posted several tweets Sunday: "Disaster preparedness should be a priority for every Florida family. Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org/getaplan/ to get a plan today."

"As we continue to monitor Hurricane Irma, families should make sure their Disaster Supply Kits are ready today. http://floridadisaster.org/supplykit.htm"

"FL knows how important it is to be prepared. Encourage your loved ones to have a plan ahead of any potential storm. http://www.floridadisaster.org/GetAPlan/"

Palm Beach County School District tweeted: "We are watching Irma. This is a great weekend to check your hurricane supplies."

Click here for a comprehensive supply checklist.