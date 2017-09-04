Benefit held in Stuart for Harvey victims - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Benefit held in Stuart for Harvey victims

A concert on the Treasure Coast was held Sunday to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Joyful Noise Band and Choir performed at Unity of Stuart with a mix of original and cover songs. 

The audience was encouraged to sing along and make a donation from the heart to help those affected by the storm.

The concert raised about $2,500.

