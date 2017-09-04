$800 In fishing equipment stolen, car crashed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

$800 In fishing equipment stolen, car crashed

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said four people from Broward County were arrested Sunday after stealing more than $800 worth of fishing equipment from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Jensen Beach.

The group fled the store in a stolen vehicle then crashed and flipped their car as they tried to escape.

 

The crash happened near the entrance of the Coquina Cove located off of Martin Downs Boulevard in Palm City.

The three men and one juvenile exited the overturned car and fled on foot before deputies tracked them down and took them into custody.

The sheriff's office arrested the following suspects:

  • William Gladden,18, the driver of the car, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage,
  • Mark Anthony Robles, 29, was charged with grand theft and grand theft auto. 
  • Kory McMullen, 26, who had an open felony warrant for violation of probation, was charged with possession of drugs. 
  • A 17-year-old was charged with resisting arrest without violence, which is a misdemeanor. He faces additional charges and will be taken to the juvenile detention center in Fort Pierce.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle they crashed was stolen in Broward County.  All of the suspects are from Pompano Beach.

