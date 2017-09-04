$800 In fishing equipment stolen, car crashed

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Monday morning, Hurricane Irma remains in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful category 3 hurricane.

FIRST ALERT: Irma churning through Atlantic, good time to review your family hurricane plan

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said four people from Broward County were arrested Sunday after stealing more than $800 worth of fishing equipment from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Jensen Beach.

The group fled the store in a stolen vehicle then crashed and flipped their car as they tried to escape.

The crash happened near the entrance of the Coquina Cove located off of Martin Downs Boulevard in Palm City.

The three men and one juvenile exited the overturned car and fled on foot before deputies tracked them down and took them into custody.

The sheriff's office arrested the following suspects:

William Gladden,18, the driver of the car, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage,

Mark Anthony Robles, 29, was charged with grand theft and grand theft auto.

Kory McMullen, 26, who had an open felony warrant for violation of probation, was charged with possession of drugs.

A 17-year-old was charged with resisting arrest without violence, which is a misdemeanor. He faces additional charges and will be taken to the juvenile detention center in Fort Pierce.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle they crashed was stolen in Broward County. All of the suspects are from Pompano Beach.