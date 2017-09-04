Cops: Man with gun tried pulling over FL drivers

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Monday morning, Hurricane Irma remains in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful category 3 hurricane.

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after authorities said he tried pulling drivers over on section of Florida highway known as Alligator Alley.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it received a call from a driver Sunday who said a man in a black Toyota with dark tinted windows pulled alongside the driver's car on Interstate 75, flashed a badge and motioned the driver to pull over.

Troopers were told the man also tried pulling over other cars. They stopped 61-year-old Lloyd Chang of Miami about 24 miles down the road. He had a concealed weapons permit badge around his neck and a handgun in his backseat.

Chang is charged with a third degree felony and was being held at the Collier County Jail. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.