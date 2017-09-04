Cops: Man with gun tried pulling over FL drivers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man with gun tried pulling over FL drivers

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A man is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after authorities said he tried pulling drivers over on section of Florida highway known as Alligator Alley.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it received a call from a driver Sunday who said a man in a black Toyota with dark tinted windows pulled alongside the driver's car on Interstate 75, flashed a badge and motioned the driver to pull over.

 

Troopers were told the man also tried pulling over other cars. They stopped 61-year-old Lloyd Chang of Miami about 24 miles down the road. He had a concealed weapons permit badge around his neck and a handgun in his backseat.

Chang is charged with a third degree felony and was being held at the Collier County Jail. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.

