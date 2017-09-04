Teen mom charged in fatal stabbing of her baby - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen mom charged in fatal stabbing of her baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her 1-year-old daughter in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.

Police say officers and paramedics were called to a home just before 1 a.m. Sunday for a baby not moving and in need of medical attention.

They found Lalanna Sharpe with several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby Columbus hospital.

Police say Lachelle Anderson was arrested and has been charged with murder.

It's unclear if Anderson has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Associated Press 2017

