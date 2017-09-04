Teen mom charged in fatal stabbing of her baby

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Monday morning, Hurricane Irma remains in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful category 3 hurricane.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Monday morning, Hurricane Irma remains in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful category 3 hurricane.

FIRST ALERT: Irma churning through Atlantic, good time to review your family hurricane plan

FIRST ALERT: Irma churning through Atlantic, good time to review your family hurricane plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Authorities say a 17-year-old girl has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her 1-year-old daughter in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.

Police say officers and paramedics were called to a home just before 1 a.m. Sunday for a baby not moving and in need of medical attention.

They found Lalanna Sharpe with several stab wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby Columbus hospital.

Police say Lachelle Anderson was arrested and has been charged with murder.

It's unclear if Anderson has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.