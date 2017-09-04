Fatal crash investigated near Palm Beach Outlets

Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT
The West Palm Beach Police Department said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near the Palm Beach Outlets.
The crash happened at 12:31 p.m. near the intersection of Forum Place and Congress Avenue.
According to a written statement from Sgt. David Lefont, it appeared that one vehicle lost control and struck another head-on. One of the vehicles was heading south and the other was traveling north, said Lefont.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant of that vehicle was taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be fine. All parties involved are adults, said Lefont.
The vehicles involved were a silver Honda and a black Toyota Rav4.
The name of the person who died in the wreck has not been released.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
Stay with WPTV.com for more updates as they become available.