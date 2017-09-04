Fatal crash investigated near Palm Beach Outlets

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of Monday morning, Hurricane Irma remains in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean as a powerful category 3 hurricane.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near the Palm Beach Outlets.

The crash happened at 12:31 p.m. near the intersection of Forum Place and Congress Avenue.

According to a written statement from Sgt. David Lefont, it appeared that one vehicle lost control and struck another head-on. One of the vehicles was heading south and the other was traveling north, said Lefont.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant of that vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be fine. All parties involved are adults, said Lefont.



The vehicles involved were a silver Honda and a black Toyota Rav4.

The name of the person who died in the wreck has not been released.



Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.



Stay with WPTV.com for more updates as they become available.