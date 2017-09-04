Food bank switching into storm prep mode

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.

With Hurricane Irma fast approaching, local relief and emergency agencies are gearing up for a busy week.

Feeding South Florida is one of the largest entities in the area in charge of helping feed storm victims when a crisis strikes.

The non-profit, which normally helps the hungry, homeless and low income families, is switching gears this week into to storm mode as Irma inches closer to the South Florida region.

“We’re a staging site for FEMA so we’ll take MRE’s, water -- we mobilize our fleet if Salvation Army or Red Cross needs a space for additional vehicles," said Sari Vatske, Vice President of community relations and overseer of the food bank’s programs.

She told me at any given moment, the food bank has 2 million pounds of food on hand. The organization has a 72,000 square foot warehouse in Pembroke Park and a 25,000 square foot warehouse in Boynton Beach for food storage.

“We do have supplies on the ground and we will have supplies ready to go should a storm come through," she said. "Should anything arise, we’ll be working with our sister food banks around the state to stage products on the ground."

So donations are not a need right now until after the threat has passed.

“Really the support that we’ll need are volunteers to help with call center, volunteers to help sort the food, and of course, financial donations," said Vatske.

The organization also enlists in local food pantries and churches to help assist storm victims if needed.

“As part of a network, an umbrella for 400 nonprofits, we survey our agencies to understand their disaster relief capabilities. So we know which agencies have pick up trucks, we know which agencies are able to help cook, provide meals," said Vatske. “In addition to the food that we already have on hand, FEMA will provide MRE’s and water. So we’ll get trailer loads of products coming in, whether it’s from other food banks or other organizations."

For now, Vatske says it’s a waiting game.

“We’re cautiously optimistic. At this point, it’s still a little too early to tell but we are monitoring it closely."

Feeding South Florida usually works with hundreds of churches and soup kitchens across the region to feed low income families. Those operations will continue as normal for now as they keep an eye on the storm.