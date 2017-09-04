Generator safety important

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT: Irma continues to strengthen, threat remains for the Southeast

Daniel Ebinger has his generator ready to run if he needs it. The Stuart man says when some of his neighbors get generators, they ask him for help.

“From their generators not starting to what size generators do they need or what size extension cord should they use for appliances and electronics," said Ebinger.

Ebinger says before buying a generator, think about what you’ll want to run after a storm.

“It gives you piece of mind knowing you can get through it pretty easily.)

Over at Martin County Fire Station 16 in Jensen Beach, they have a huge generator to power the firehouse.

“They run for an hour every week to maintain it," said Lt. Rick Sterl.

But for smaller home units, the Lieutenant has some basic safety advice on where to put them.

“That’s at least 5 feet away from any windows, doors, openings. Don’t run the generator inside the structure, you’re going to have CO inside the house," said Lt. Sterl.

Getting a Carbon Monoxide detector is also a must with a generator says Sterl, and use a heavy gauge cord.



“Once it’s been running for any particular time, if you’re going to refuel, you need to shut the unit off, and let it cool before you refuel to prevent a fire," said Sterl.

Make sure that the gas you’re using is also stored in the proper containers and never use a generator in an attached garage even with the door open.