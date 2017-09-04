2 Killed in crash near Palm Beach Outlets - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Killed in crash near Palm Beach Outlets

The West Palm Beach Police Department said two people died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near the Palm Beach Outlets.  

The wreck happened at 12:31 p.m. near the intersection of Forum Place and Congress Avenue.

According to a written statement from Sgt. David Lefont, it appeared that one vehicle lost control and struck another head-on.  A silver Honda was heading south while a black Toyota Rav4 was traveling north, said Lefont. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant of that vehicle was taken to a local hospital, but later also died said Lefont.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be fine, police said. All parties involved are adults, said Lefont.

The names of the victims have not been released. Lefont did not specify if the deceased victims were occupants in the Honda or Rav4.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.

