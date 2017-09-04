Irma brings beach erosion concerns

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT: Irma continues to strengthen, threat remains for the Southeast

Hurricane Irma is on the minds of everyone here in South Florida especially those living along the beaches.

Some of those beaches are still recovering from beach erosion caused by Hurricane Matthew nearly a year ago.

At Ohana Surf Shop in Stuart, Brent Meinhold is keeping a close eye on the models.

"They're just constantly changing," said Meinhold.

At Bathtub Beach, same story for the Roulette family.

"I think Irma has everybody kind of on edge," said Sarah Roulette.

Their concern is this storm could damage their favorite beach after seeing millions of dollars spent on renourishment projects.

"Add more sand, move the sand," said Roulette.

In 2016, Bathtub Beach underwent a multi-million dollar renourishment, then Hurricane Matthew came through and another two million dollars was sunk into it.

Now Irma looms.

Terry Gibson with the Environmental Defense Fund says we need to look at the long-term picture.

"These beaches will just move back, but can we get to them, can people live on them, should they live on them? These are the questions we need to ask," said Gibson.

For people enjoying the beach, the hope is Irma stays away.