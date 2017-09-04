Teen accused of posing as doctor heads back

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT: Irma continues to strengthen, threat remains for the Southeast

The so called “fake teen doctor” is now on his way back to Palm Beach County after serving jail time in Virginia for a crime he committed while out on bond for the charges he was facing here.

20-year-old Malachi Love-Robinson is accused of practicing medicine without a license in West Palm Beach, and he’s accused of stealing from one of the patients he was allegedly treating.

Officials at the jail in Stafford County, Virginia told News Channel 5, Love-Robinson is no longer at that jail.

We’ve been checking the Palm Beach County booking blotter, so far he hasn’t been booked here yet,

meaning, he’s likely still in transit.

We do know that the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office was seeking extradition back to Florida.

We also know that he waived his right to an extradition hearing in Virginia which means he did not try to fight the move to bring him back here.

Love-Robinson garnered national attention when, as a teenager, he was arrested for practicing medicine without a license.

While out on bond for those charges, Love-Robinson was arrested in Virginia.

Investigators say last September, he lied in an effort to obtain credit while trying to purchase a new Jaguar. Love-robinson pleaded guilty instead of facing trial.

A Virginia judge sentenced Love-Robinson to one year in jail with nine years suspended, according to the Stafford County Clerk's Office.

His trial in Palm Beach County is scheduled for November.