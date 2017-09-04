Bicyclist struck by truck in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bicyclist struck by truck in Lake Worth

A bicyclist was rushed to a local trauma center after being struck by a truck in Lake Worth Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. 

The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block os South Dixie Highway in Lake Worth. First arriving crews reported a bicyclist in the roadway. 

The extent of the patient's injuries is not immediately clear.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.