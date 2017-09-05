Family of fatal hit-and-run victim makes plea

Story Video: Click here
The family of a Boca Raton man who was killed in a hit and run crash over the weekend is making an emotional plea for answers.
It happened Saturday night on I-95 in Boca Raton.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a dark color car, possibly a Chrysler 200 struck Kevin Scheinberg’s motorcycle and kept going.
Sonny Scheinberg, his sister, is holding on to the precious memories she has left of her older brother.
“He was goofy and silly and sweet,” said Scheinberg.
Saturday night her world was turned upside down.
“I got a call at 1:30 in the morning from my dad, which doesn’t happen very often,” said Scheinberg.
It was that moment she learned her big bother, 36-year-old Kevin Scheinberg, had been killed in a hit and run accident on I-95.
“I was in shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t move. I was just in shock.”
According to FHP, Kevin Scheinberg was heading north on I-95 just south of the Yamato Road exit when a dark car cut across and hit Kevin’s motorcycle causing him to lose control and get ejected.
That other car never stopped.
“You know, he’s not supposed to be taken at 36,” said Scheinberg. "He had so much more to give and so much more life and he was good. And there’s not enough good people in this world.”
Kevin's family is now searching for answers, for anyone who saw something, knows something, or has seen a car matching the description, possibly with minor right rear-end damage.
“Just please call. Please help us. Bring closure to our family."
Kevin was not wearing a helmet the night of the accident.
Sonny says while her brother was always a cautious rider, her message is to always wear proper protection, including a helmet.
