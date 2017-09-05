One dead, two injured in Boynton Beach shooting

Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.More >>
One person is dead and two others were injured following a shooting in Boynton Beach Monday night, according to Boynton Beach police.
The incident happened in the 100 block of NE 10th Ave. around 10:30 p.m.
Police were called to the scene and found one man on the ground who had been fatally shot. Another man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds across the street. A third man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
The investigation is extremely active, officials say.
Delray Beach Police and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office have been called to assist, as there are hundreds of people at the scene and officers can hear live rounds being fired into the air, according to Boynton Beach police.