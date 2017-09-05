One dead, two injured in Boynton Beach shooting

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT: Irma continues to strengthen, threat remains for the Southeast

One person is dead and two others were injured following a shooting in Boynton Beach Monday night, according to Boynton Beach police.

The incident happened in the 100 block of NE 10th Ave. around 10:30 p.m.

Police were called to the scene and found one man on the ground who had been fatally shot. Another man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds across the street. A third man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is extremely active, officials say.

Delray Beach Police and the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office have been called to assist, as there are hundreds of people at the scene and officers can hear live rounds being fired into the air, according to Boynton Beach police.