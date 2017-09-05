Crash closes lanes on the Beeline Highway

Updated: Tuesday, September 5 2017 5:03 AM EDT 2017-09-05 09:03:24 GMT Landfall potential
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents. Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
An overnight crash is hampering traffic Tuesday morning on the Beeline Highway in Palm Beach Gardens.
RELATED: Download WPTV app | Real-time traffic
The wreck happened at 12:11 a.m.
Southbound lanes heading toward Palm Beach Gardens opened up about 6 a.m.
However, northbound lanes, from PGA to Northlake boulevards, heading toward Indiantown, are still closed.
It’s unclear if anyone was hurt.
