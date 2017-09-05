All lanes back open on Beeline Hwy. after crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

All lanes back open on Beeline Hwy. after crash

All lanes are back open after an overnight crash on the Beeline Highway in Palm Beach Gardens.

The two-vehicle wreck happened at 12:11 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound lanes heading toward Palm Beach Gardens opened up about 6 a.m. Northbound lanes were back open by 6:55 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt. Chopper 5 flew over the scene, and both vehicles sustained substantial damage.


 

