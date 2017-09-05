Dump truck crash hampers I-95 SB in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dump truck crash hampers I-95 SB in Lake Worth

A crash involving a dump truck and another vehicle is blocking multiple lanes of Interstate 95 southbound near the 10th Avenue exit Tuesday morning.

The wreck was reported at about 6:45 a.m. 

RELATED: Real-time traffic

 

Traffic is backed up to the Southern Boulevard exit.

As of 7:30 a.m., one southbound lane is back open. 

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

 

