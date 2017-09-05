Irma strengthens to Cat. 5 with 175 mph winds

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Family and friends remember Harvey victims as death toll from storm continues to mount.

Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

Harvey's dead mourned as search for missing gets desperate

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.

Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.

FIRST ALERT: Irma strengthens to a category 5 hurricane this morning

FIRST ALERT: Irma strengthens to a category 5 hurricane this morning

Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.

Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Irma strengthens to a Cat 5 storm as it nears Caribbean

Irma strengthens to a Cat 5 storm as it nears Caribbean

Story Video: Click here

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Hurricane Irma intensified to a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph.

RELATED: More hurricane stories | Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Residents stock up on supplies | Flood maps | Price-Gouging Hotline

Palm Beach County, Martin County and most of St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties are in the 5-Day Cone.

Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue Tuesday, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest tonight. On the forecast track, the dangerous core of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Reports from NOAA and U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate Irma continues to strengthen and maximum sustained winds have increased to near 175 mph (280 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

The latest estimated minimum central pressure from aircraft data is 929 mb (27.44 inches).

The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a Hurricane

Watch from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti and a

Tropical Storm Watch from south of Cabo Engao to Isla Saona.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

* Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

* Guadeloupe

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with

Haiti

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engao to Isla Saona

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

In this case, for some of easternmost islands, the hurricane conditions are expected within the next 24 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to

completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area in this case within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Dominican Republic, along with Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba, and the southeastern and central Bahamas should monitor the progress of Irma.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.