Dump truck, vehicle crash on I-95 in Lake Worth

Dump truck, vehicle crash on I-95 in Lake Worth

All lanes are back open after a crash Tuesday morning involving a dump truck and another vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound near the 10th Avenue exit.

The wreck was reported at about 6:45 a.m. 

All lanes were closed for about an hour. 

The cause of the closed has not been released.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

