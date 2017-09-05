Disaster Preparedness Pet Kit

Disaster Planning for You & Your Pet
No matter where you live, the unexpected can happen. Disasters come in all forms, from blizzards to wildfires, earthquakes to hurricanes, terrorist attacks to floods. Everyone should have an emergency action plan for when the situation calls for it, and if you have pets, your plan needs to include them. It's recommended that Palm Beach County residents plan ahead to care for animals if disaster strikes, especially for those living or working in flood zones.
Take Them With You
More than 60% of American households include a pet, and getting through a disaster means including them in your plans. Be prepared to take your pets with you if evacuation orders are issued. If it's not safe for you, it's not safe for them. If you are ordered to seek shelter without evacuation, always bring your pets inside.
Things You Can Do Right Now
Pet Emergency Kit
To Go, or Not To Go?
A Zogby International poll found that 61% of pet owners will not evacuate if they cannot bring their pets with them. In 2006, Congress addressed this issue by passing the PETS (Pet Evacuation and Transportation Standards) Act, which requires state and local emergency management agencies to make plans that take into account the needs of individuals with pets and service animals in the event of a major disaster or emergency.
1100 Banyan Blvd.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.