Driver is struck and killed on Northlake Blvd.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A person was killed in a vehicle crash on Northlake Boulevard today.

West Palm Beach police say the driver of a pickup truck pulled over to the right side of the road to adjust a mattress he was transporting when he was struck by another truck pulling a trailer.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

