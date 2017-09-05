Here's what schools are doing ahead of Irma

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.

Hurricane Irma has been steadily strengthening overnight and is now a category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. A hurricane warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Martin, and Saint Barthelemy.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

As Hurricane Irma approaches, WPTV has the latest information on what local schools are doing to prepare. Find out information about possible school closures here. This page will be updated as information becomes available.

Indian River County

The School District of Indian River County officials are monitoring Irma closely and are working with the Indian River County EOC to make preparations and get schools ready for possible shelter openings.



Parents can keep up with updates via the school district’s twitter @IRCSchools and School District of Indian River County Facebook page.

Martin County

The Martin County School District leadership team is closely monitoring the weather and working with the Martin County Emergency Operations Center. The Superintendent will be discussing emergency preparedness with other local Superintendents on the Treasure Coast tomorrow and will be providing daily updates.

Our top priority is to ensure the safety of our students, families and staff.

We will continue to monitor the weather and update you daily through social media and the District’s website. Follow the District on Facebook or Twitter at @MCSDFlorida.

Parents and guardians will receive emergency phone calls or text messages using the contact information provided to your school.

Okeechobee County

Okeechobee County School District officials say the district is working on getting school and facilities ready for the possibility to open as shelters.

Officials say they will announce any school closings and shelter openings on Sept. 6 before 3 p.m.

Palm Beach County

As Hurricane Irma moves through the Atlantic Ocean, School District of Palm Beach County leaders are closely monitoring the storm and its track.

Anytime severe weather affects Palm Beach County, the District works with emergency management officials, including the National Weather Service, to determine how school operations will be affected. Our top priority is to ensure the safety of our students, employees, volunteers, and visitors.

We will continue to monitor the weather today and throughout the week and will provide updates as needed through social media, the District’s website, and alerts through the ParentLink system. Follow the District on Twitter at @pbcsd or on Facebook.

Parents and guardians will receive emergency phone calls or text messages using the contact information provided to their child’s school. District employees will receive emergency notifications based on the contact information provided in PeopleSoft.



St. Lucie County

St. Lucie Public Schools (SLPS) has a comprehensive emergency preparedness plan which includes procedures for weather events.



The District is working in close collaboration with its partners at the Emergency Operations Center in order to have the most reliable information to guide decisions, and we will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the week.



At this time, our administrators are familiar with emergency procedures, our transportation teams are prepared, and our staff is securing campuses. If conditions impact school operations, SLPS will share information through its social media networks, robo call system, District website, and local media partners.