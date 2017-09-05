Man pleads not guilty in one-punch murder case

Tuesday, September 5 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-09-05 20:34:12 GMT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. Irma will pass near or over Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts tonight, and just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island. Irma will pass near or over Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts tonight, and just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.
Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT
Saturday, September 2 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-09-02 10:32:50 GMT
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.More >>
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.More >>
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 28-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to killing a California man with a single punch outside a downtown Las Vegas bar.
James Michael Beach remained jailed on $350,000 bail following his arraignment Tuesday on murder and intimidating a witness charges.
Beach's lawyer, Greg Knapp, says he wants to check medical records to see whether other conditions contributed to 45-year-old Luis Campos' death.
Prosecutors say surveillance video appears to show the April 30 punch was unprovoked.
Campos, a father of five from La Puente, California, was in Las Vegas for a bachelor party.
He never regained consciousness after falling to the sidewalk. He died at a hospital four days later.