Corps to release water from Lake Okeechobee

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.

Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that they will release water from Lake Okeechobee in advance of Hurricane Irma.

“We want to be ready for the heavy precipitation from Irma,” said Col. Jason Kirk, Jacksonville District Commander in a statement. “We anticipate direct rain over the lake could add a foot to the water level. We’ve seen basin runoff from past events cause the lake to rise three feet over the span of a month. We want to do all we can to ensure we have as much storage as possible for Irma."

The Corps anticipates the releases will last "a short time", with future water management decisions based on the water level in the lake after the storm passes.

“We will only be able to release water for about three days at these rates,” said Kirk. “As the storm gets closer, we’ll have to close all the gates around the lake to reduce the risk from potential storm surge that may develop from high winds on the lake.”