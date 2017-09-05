Corps to release water from Lake Okeechobee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Corps to release water from Lake Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that they will release water from Lake Okeechobee in advance of Hurricane Irma.

“We want to be ready for the heavy precipitation from Irma,” said Col. Jason Kirk, Jacksonville District Commander in a statement. “We anticipate direct rain over the lake could add a foot to the water level. We’ve seen basin runoff from past events cause the lake to rise three feet over the span of a month. We want to do all we can to ensure we have as much storage as possible for Irma."

The Corps anticipates the releases will last "a short time", with future water management decisions based on the water level in the lake after the storm passes.

“We will only be able to release water for about three days at these rates,” said Kirk. “As the storm gets closer, we’ll have to close all the gates around the lake to reduce the risk from potential storm surge that may develop from high winds on the lake.”

