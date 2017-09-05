Irma alarms communities around Lake Okeechobee

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Storm Jose forms in the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.

FIRST ALERT: Irma remains a category 5, possible scenarios and impacts explained

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean islands

As Hurricane Irma make's its way towards South Florida, there's a growing panic in communities around Lake Okeechobee.

Homeowners are worried the Herbert Hoover Dike protecting thousands of people won't hold if a storm hits.

The good news is the lake is at a reasonable 13.5 feet.

Irma reminds Patricia Wallace of Pahokee of tragedy in her past.

"I've seen homes destroyed," said Wallace. "Safe in God's arms, but we do not trust the dike.

Right now she and thousands of others are preparing for the worst.

A US Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson says he's seen storms drop three feet of rain on the lake.

The hope if Irma passes through, levels stay under 18 feet.

The Corps is ready to start discharges into the St. Lucie River if levels get too high.

At the Pahokee Marina, Patricia prays for her community.

"We hold onto the memories of a safe community, a beautiful community and we really need that."