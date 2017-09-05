Martin emergency officials open storm hotline

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Frank Galligan just got back into town and went right into hurricane preps, buying two cans of Lubri-Shield.

“That lubricates the track of the hurricane shutters which I will slide on tomorrow," said Galligan.

For those without shutters, plywood was flying off the shelves at the Stuart Home Depot Tuesday.

"A dangerous category 5 hurricane approaching us," says Division Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Dan Wouters in front of monitors with the latest track of Irma.

At the Emergency Operations Center, they’re at a Level 3 monitoring phase right now.

Level 1 would be when there are special needs and other mandatory evacuations in place, and all of these seats are filled.

“To coordinate efforts of entire county during that disaster to identify respond to unmet needs out there and respond to issue to occur and prepare for restoration of services to our community," said Chief Wouters.

Martin County has already noticed a lot of people already calling 911 with non-emergency questions so starting Tuesday afternoon, the EOC is now operating a Citizen Information Line. It will be open during normal business hours until there’s a greater activation here at the EOC, then it will be open 24-7. The number is 772-287-1652.

Martin County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday and If the time comes, the county will open four school shelters for people with nowhere else to go. While there would be some meals provided, there are no beds, so you still need to be prepared.

“They need to bring medical supplies. Any specific dietary items, bedding, clothing, items to sustain themselves," said Chief Wouters.