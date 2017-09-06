Tropical Storm Katia forms in Gulf of Mexico

Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT
Saturday, September 2 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-09-02 10:32:50 GMT
Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.More >>
Tropical Storm Katia formed Wednesday morning in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
At 4 a.m., Katia is moving toward the east-southeast near 2 mph (4 km/h), and the system should gradually turn southeastward during the next 24 hours and continue moving in this general direction through Thursday.
A turn toward the southwest is forecast on Friday.
On the forecast track, the center of Katia is expected to remain offshore of Mexico through Friday morning.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).