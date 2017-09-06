Tropical Storm Katia forms in Gulf of Mexico

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.

FIRST ALERT: Irma remains a category 5 and a new forecast track issued

Tropical Storm Katia formed Wednesday morning in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

At 4 a.m., Katia is moving toward the east-southeast near 2 mph (4 km/h), and the system should gradually turn southeastward during the next 24 hours and continue moving in this general direction through

Thursday.

A turn toward the southwest is forecast on Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Katia is expected to remain offshore of Mexico through Friday morning.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).