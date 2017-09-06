Tropical Storm Jose's winds increase to 60 mph - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tropical Storm Jose's winds increase to 60 mph

Tropical Storm Jose's winds increased Wednesday morning to about 60 mph with higher gusts.

At 5 a.m., Jose is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h). 

A slightly faster west to west-northwest motion is expected during the next two days.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Jose is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jose.

