Tropical Storm Jose's winds increase to 60 mph

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Storm Jose expected to become hurricane

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Powerful Hurricane Irma bears down on Caribbean islands

As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.

FIRST ALERT: Irma remains a category 5 and a new forecast track issued

Tropical Storm Jose's winds increased Wednesday morning to about 60 mph with higher gusts.

At 5 a.m., Jose is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h).

A slightly faster west to west-northwest motion is expected during the next two days.

Additional strengthening is forecast, and Jose is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jose.