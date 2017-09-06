Tropical Storm Jose's winds increase to 60 mph

Updated: Wednesday, September 6 2017 5:54 AM EDT 2017-09-06 09:54:59 GMT
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.
More >>
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:14 AM EDT 2017-09-05 04:14:26 GMT Updated: Wednesday, September 6 2017 2:16 AM EDT 2017-09-06 06:16:18 GMT
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:12 AM EDT 2017-09-05 15:12:57 GMT Updated: Tuesday, September 5 2017 10:56 PM EDT 2017-09-06 02:56:19 GMT
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 5 2017 2:34 AM EDT 2017-09-05 06:34:35 GMT Updated: Tuesday, September 5 2017 1:16 PM EDT 2017-09-05 17:16:12 GMT
Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.
More >>
Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.
More >> Posted: Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT 2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT Updated: Saturday, September 2 2017 6:32 AM EDT 2017-09-02 10:32:50 GMT Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents. More >> Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents. More >>
Story Video: Click here
Tropical Storm Jose's winds increased Wednesday morning to about 60 mph with higher gusts.
| RELATED: More hurricane stories Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Residents stock up on supplies | Flood maps | Price-Gouging Hotline
At 5 a.m., Jose is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h).
A slightly faster west to west-northwest motion is expected during the next two days.
Additional strengthening is forecast, and Jose is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jose.
Scripps Only Content 2017