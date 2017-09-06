Palm Beach County declares state of emergency

Updated: Wednesday, September 6 2017 5:54 AM EDT 2017-09-06 09:54:59 GMT
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.
More >>
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:14 AM EDT 2017-09-05 04:14:26 GMT Updated: Wednesday, September 6 2017 2:16 AM EDT 2017-09-06 06:16:18 GMT
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:12 AM EDT 2017-09-05 15:12:57 GMT Updated: Tuesday, September 5 2017 10:56 PM EDT 2017-09-06 02:56:19 GMT
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
More >> Posted: Tuesday, September 5 2017 2:34 AM EDT 2017-09-05 06:34:35 GMT Updated: Tuesday, September 5 2017 1:16 PM EDT 2017-09-05 17:16:12 GMT
Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.
More >>
Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.
More >> Posted: Friday, September 1 2017 4:42 AM EDT 2017-09-01 08:42:09 GMT Updated: Saturday, September 2 2017 6:32 AM EDT 2017-09-02 10:32:50 GMT Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents. More >> Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents. More >>
Story Video: Click here
Palm Beach County leaders declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma that took effect Wednesday morning.
| RELATED: More hurricane stories Download WPTV app | Follow WPTV on Facebook | Hurricane Hacks | Flood maps | Price-Gouging Hotline
The Emergency Operations Center expects to go to a Level 2 partial activation on Thursday morning.
Florida Sen. Bill Nelson will visit the Palm Beach County EOC at 2 p.m. Wednesday to talk with leaders about their preparations.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa also plans to meet with EOC leaders Wednesday at 8 a.m.
They'll discuss the process of opening some Palm Beach County schools as shelters and when that would take place.
on Thursday and Friday across our area. Public schools are closed
Martin County leaders will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to update preparations there.
Scripps Only Content 2017