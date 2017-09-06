Palm Beach County declares state of emergency - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm Beach County declares state of emergency

Palm Beach County leaders declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma that took effect Wednesday morning.

The Emergency Operations Center expects to go to a Level 2 partial activation on Thursday morning.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson will visit the Palm Beach County EOC at 2 p.m. Wednesday to talk with leaders about their preparations.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Avossa also plans to meet with EOC leaders Wednesday at 8 a.m.

They'll discuss the process of opening some Palm Beach County schools as shelters and when that would take place.

Public schools are closed on Thursday and Friday across our area.

Martin County leaders will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday to update preparations there.

