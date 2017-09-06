VIDEO: Hurricane hunters fly into eye of Irma

Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents.

Heated words from the United States and military maneuvers in South Korea are becoming familiar responses to North Korea's rapid, as-yet unchecked weapons progress.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

As of the 8am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it moves closer to Puerto Rico as a cat. 5 hurricane.

FIRST ALERT: Irma remains a category 5 and a new forecast track issued

(NBC/AP) - As Hurricane Irma headed toward the Caribbean, a Hurricane Hunter plane went into the eye of the storm.

Video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed how drastic the change is from the raging storm to the calm of the hurricane's eye.

Forecasters believe it could make landfall in Florida as early as Saturday night.

IRMA STRIKES CARIBBEAN

Irma hit the northeast Caribbean islands Wednesday morning and is expected to hit Puerto Rico Wednesday night.

The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda around 1:47 a.m., the U.S. National Weather Service said. Residents said over local radio that phone lines went down.

Heavy rain and howling winds raked the neighboring island of Antigua, sending debris flying as people huddled in their homes or government shelters.

The storm seemed almost certain to hit the United States by early next week.

"You'd be hard pressed to find any model that doesn't have some impact on Florida." said University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.

In Florida, people stocked up on drinking water and other supplies.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott activated 100 members of the Florida National Guard to be deployed across the state, and 7,000 National Guard members were to report for duty Friday when the storm could be approaching the area. On Monday, Scott declared a state of emergency in all of Florida's 67 counties.

Officials in the Florida Keys geared up to get tourists and residents out of Irma's path, and the mayor of Miami-Dade County said people should be prepared to evacuate Miami Beach and most coastal areas.

