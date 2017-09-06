Miami Dolphins game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to Nov. 19

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

FIRST ALERT: Irma's new forecast track maintains a possible SC landfall

The NFL announced Wednesday the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been moved to Nov. 19 because of Hurricane Irma.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Week 11 was previously an open date for both clubs.

The NFL announced Tuesday that in the interest of public safety the game would not be played in South Florida this week.

