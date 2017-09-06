Miami Dolphins game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to Nov. 1 - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Miami Dolphins game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to Nov. 19

picture by AP GRAPHICSBANK picture by AP GRAPHICSBANK

The NFL announced Wednesday the Miami Dolphins' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been moved to Nov. 19 because of Hurricane Irma.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Week 11 was previously an open date for both clubs.

The NFL announced Tuesday that in the interest of public safety the game would not be played in South Florida this week.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.