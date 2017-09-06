Hurricane Irma: Emergency phone numbers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Hurricane Irma: Emergency phone numbers

With Florida residents preparing for the potential impact of Hurricanes Irma, we have compiled a list of emergency phone numbers.

Florida Emergency Information Line has been activated 24/7. For up to date information regarding Hurricane Irma, call 1-800-342-3557.

In order to find a hurricane shelter close to you, you can text the word "shelter" and your zip code to the number 4-F-E-M-A or 4-3-3-6-2.

Before you go to a shelter, always check with your local emergency management agency to make sure it's not full.

Note: Texting FEMA is not a substitute for calling 911.

If you would like to report price gouging, call 1-866-966-7226.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.