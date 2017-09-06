Hurricane Irma: Emergency phone numbers

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

After Trump's announcement, attorneys general in New York and California said they were prepared to seek legal action against his decision.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 5 pm. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph.

FIRST ALERT: Irma's new forecast track maintains a possible SC landfall

FIRST ALERT: Irma's new forecast track maintains a possible SC landfall

With Florida residents preparing for the potential impact of Hurricanes Irma, we have compiled a list of emergency phone numbers.

Florida Emergency Information Line has been activated 24/7. For up to date information regarding Hurricane Irma, call 1-800-342-3557.

In order to find a hurricane shelter close to you, you can text the word "shelter" and your zip code to the number 4-F-E-M-A or 4-3-3-6-2.

Before you go to a shelter, always check with your local emergency management agency to make sure it's not full.

Note: Texting FEMA is not a substitute for calling 911.

If you would like to report price gouging, call 1-866-966-7226.

Scripps Only Content 2017