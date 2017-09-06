Pet of the Week Clarence - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Pearl. She's a 8 month old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Pearl. She's a 8 month old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Clarence. He's a 5-month-old domestic short hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Clarence:

Am I the cutest little fellow or what?! I'll put a smile on your face and love in your heart just by being me! I don't know how I do it, but it works every time. When we first meet I might play hard to get and pretend that I’m shy, but it’s all nonsense and I’m just being a silly boy because once you pick me up I am the happiest kitty cat EVER. My loud and constant purr is a dead giveaway. That, and the fact that I’ll crawl up into the crook of your neck so that I can be close to you. I’m a snuggler…and when I snuggle, I’m all in. Are you ready for some full force cuddle time? Because I am!

Learn more about Clarence here.

Learn more about hurricane preparedness for Pets here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.